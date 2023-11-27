By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

2023 is turning out to be yet another year of bumper harvest for PostBank Uganda and it’s highly acclaimed CEO Julius Kakeeto thanks to the extra shift the CEO and his team have put in to transform PostBank from just another bank in the industry to one of the major banks leading from the front especially in the digital financial revolution taking shape across the globe.

Having successfully launched the Wendi Mobile Wallet not so long ago, a product that is surpassing the known boundaries and limits when it comes to financial inclusion for the unbanked, being able to connect seamlessly to mobile money services and able to plug in all other interested commercial banks for seamless use, transactions and data sharing, the bank has hit another milestone.

Julius Kakeeto PostBank Uganda’s CEO has been named the Best People focused CEO at the Annual HR Reveal Awards 2023 that took place at the Kampala Serena Hotel recently.

The recognition at the HR Reveal Awards is a culmination of Kakeeto’s strategic initiatives and hands on approach to leadership as highlighted in the attached citation.

This award recognizes a CEO who has exhibited visionary Leadership and a steadfast commitment to a workplace culture focused around it’s people according to the HR Reveal Awards Selection Committee.

“ This award is a tribute to my team. They are the true champions, dedicating themselves tirelessly to actualizing our vision at the bank. Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in driving our initiatives forward, nurturing talent and fostering the next generation of banking professionals. My heartfelt thanks go out to each and every one of them” Julius Kakeeto the PostBank Uganda CEO said on receiving his award.

In addition he said the Bank is proud to share this achievement with it’s employees, stakeholders and the general public at large committing to delivering more success for PostBank’s various stakeholders in future.

Having recognised the symbiotic relationship between employee satisfaction and business success, Kakeeto has shown a knack for commitment towards improving the welfare of his work and fostering increased employee engagement which have led to improved business performance and sustained growth at Post Bank noted an Independent Observer.

In an era where the financial industry is rapidly evolving, PostBank Uganda stands as a testament to the importance of prioritizing the welfare of employees while embracing adaptability, fostering growth, and championing positive change.

Background

Julius Kakeeto joined PostBank Uganda as CEO in 2019 taking over a somewhat scandal hit bank at the time that was playing on the peripherals of Uganda’s nascent banking industry and transforming it into a recognised major player in the sector currently.

Since joining PostBank in 2019, Mr. Kakeeto has orchestrated a remarkable transformation, propelling the institution to Tier One status through strategic initiatives.

During his tenure, the bank has undergone digital transformation with a focus on upgrading core banking systems and enhancing customer experience, expanded its distribution network and doubled its balance sheet.

Kakeeto’s focus on customer experience and adaptability to market trends showcases a forward-thinking approach, which positions the bank as a key player in the industry.

Governance restructuring and the recruitment of top talent have further solidified the foundation for sustained success at Post Bank Uganda.

All those achievements further highlight the CEO’s strategic vision and effective execution, setting the stage for continued growth and prominence in the ever-evolving financial landscape and cementing his place as the Best People focused CEO 2023 as The HR Reveal Awards recognised Julius Kakeeto.

