In an announcement made this morning, dfcu Bank has for the second year running, been announced as the Platinum Sponsor for the 2023 Black Friday campaign which will be held in partnership with Jumia Uganda. Running under the theme, “Save More Than Money”, Black Friday gives Ugandan customers the opportunity to enjoy massive savings across a wide range of products that include clothing, gadgets, household appliances, personal care products and foodstuffs purchased off the Jumia Uganda platform.

As the Platinum sponsor for the campaign, dfcu Bank will give its customers discounts of up to 25% on their shopping on Jumia’s platform, made with dfcu’s Visa Debit or Credit Cards. The month-long offer will run from 1st to 31st November 2023.

Speaking at the event, Robert Wanok, Head Personal and Business Banking at dfcu Bank said, “dfcu Bank is thrilled to once again join hands with Jumia as the Platinum Sponsor for the 2023 Black Friday campaign. This partnership allows us to appreciate our customers by providing them with the opportunity to get incredible discounts and offers during the campaign period.”

“dfcu is committed to our purpose of Transforming Lives and Businesses in Uganda and we rely on our range of products and services to achieve this. For Jumia Black Friday, many of our customers who use cashless systems to make payments will get discounts of up to 25% on a wide array of products by simply using dfcu Visa Debit and Credit Cards to pay for them on Jumia,” he added.

“Overall, we are availing more affordable and convenient shopping for our customers, and we believe they will benefit greatly from this initiative which falls just in time for the individuals who might want to get an early start on their festive season shopping” Wanok concluded.

Speaking at the launch event, Vinod Goel, CEO of Jumia Uganda, noted that the Company takes pride in its digital and trade impact in Uganda, where over 6,000 sellers and 800 restaurant partners use digital applications for their business operations. “Jumia is a promising hub for digital marketing, boasting more than 550,000 monthly active users with a highly relevant economic and demographic profile,” he said.

The growth of eCommerce in Uganda due to the increase in mobile phone penetration, Mobile Money, and adoption of online advertising channels, among other factors, has created a demand for fast, convenient, and affordable shopping options, which place the customer’s needs at the centre of their customer offering.

With dfcu’s seamless cards-payment options which through this campaign, are available to 550,000 monthly active users on Jumia, the annual Black Friday campaign is poised to provide an unparalleled shopping experience.