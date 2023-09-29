Private stakeholders in Uganda’s tourism sector have issued a chilling warning, stating that the sphere faces risks of tepid growth due to underfunding from the government.

In a fiery address during the World Tourism Day 2023 celebrations, Herbert Byaruhanga, the President of the Confederation of Uganda Tourism Associations (COUTA), sounded the alarm bells about the precarious state of Uganda’s tourism industry.

Byaruhanga’s impassioned plea shed light on the persistent funding shortfalls that threaten to derail the sector’s post-Covid-19 recovery.

Byaruhanga emphasized the concerning disparities between Uganda and its regional counterparts in East Africa. He said that while Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda boast impressive recoveries of 95%, 73%, and 68% of pre-pandemic visitor numbers, Uganda struggles at just 52.8%.

He drew these statistics from the Tourism Development Programme Annual Performance Report for FY2022/23 by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities.

The report further revealed that, despite a commendable 58.8% growth in visitor numbers, the country still lags behind its targets, leaving a mere two years to FY2024/25.

It should be noted that the National Development Programme III outlines ambitious goals for the tourism sector, including attracting 2.1 million visitors and generating USD 1.862 billion in revenues.

Byaruhanga said that failure to achieve these targets would have far-reaching consequences across the entire tourism ecosystem, affecting millions of households dependent on the sector.

Shocking statistics from the Ministry’s Annual Performance Report for FY2022/23 reveal that the government has only met 57% of the programme’s outcomes, with the “increasing tourism receipts” component performing dismally at just 25%. Despite a surge in tourist arrivals, Uganda remains far from its goals, hitting only 52.8% of 2019 levels.

Byaruhanga’s call to action was unequivocal. He implored Members of Parliament, the President’s Office, and the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda to urgently increase attention and funding for the tourism sector.

He pleaded for a budget increase of at least 70% in the short term, emphasizing that tourism is not merely about leisure; it’s a pathway to economic transformation and prosperity.

With an abundance of natural wonders and cultural treasures, Uganda stands on the cusp of a golden opportunity. Byaruhanga urged the leaders of the Bunyoro region to seize the moment presented by developments related to the airport, oil projects, national parks, and expanded road networks. He stressed the importance of equipping the youth and women with the necessary skills to thrive in this new landscape.

In a resounding declaration of commitment, Byaruhanga outlined COUTA’s objective to attract two million luxury tourists by 2026, aiming to generate at least 200,000 additional jobs.

Tourism, he affirmed, is not just an industry; it’s an economic catalyst, offering the most accessible avenue for Uganda’s growth.

As the clock ticks, Uganda’s tourism sector stands at a critical crossroads. By heeding Byaruhanga’s call, the nation has the chance to reignite a vital engine of economic prosperity and preserve its status as a premier global destination. The time for action is now.