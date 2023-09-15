The Minister of State for Animal Industry, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, has said the decisions reached at the four days concluded 16th Africa Dairy Conference and Exhibition in Kampala Hotel African, shall translate into Government Policies to address gaps in the dairy sector.

Minister Rwamirama highlighted some of the decisions reached at to include; increasing milk value addition, innovation and embracing of ICT in the dairy sector among others.

“ICT is an important vehicle in the dairy sector and it should transition from being used as an entertainment or social media tool to addressing health issues,”he said while giving a keynote speech at the conclusion of the conference on Thursday.

He said science should lead at the development of the dairy industry in the areas of nutrition, genetics and disease control.

Hon. Rwamirama called on participants who were drawn from 25 countries, to endeavor to harmonize trade by removing cross border trade barriers in their respective countries.

“Strengthen dairy cooperatives and transition from traditional to commercial dairy value chain,”he added.

Samson Akankiza Mpiira, the Executive Director For Dairy Development Authority, said the conference was aimed at increasing dairy products on the African Continent to feed the wide market in the region and globally.

He said the Conference attracted 109 exhibitors, over 715 participants and 89 speakers.

He emphasized for continued regulation of counterfeit animal medicines and educating stakeholders in the dairy sector, to make sure they use ICT to verify animal drugs Q-Code labeled, before buying the drugs.

Mr. Akankiza reminded Ugandan dairy farmers of President Yoweri Museveni’s call to increase milk production, saying the President pointed out that milk production in the country is low, standing at only 3 percent.

Among Keynote speakers at the conference, was Ms. Purity Mbae, the CEO of Mashambani Dairy Goat Farm Ltd, who said Goat milk is a lucrative business that has enabled her to prosper economically.

Ms. Mbae, who owns 200 female goats and 40 male goats, said any person can breed goats because they are a source of income and occupy less space.

“Goat milk is good for production of high quality Yoghurt and Ghee, besides being nutritious for human consumption,”she said.

The 16th Africa Dairy conference was organized by the Eastern and Southern Africa Dairy Association (ESADA). The Conference was concluded by award giving to best exhibitors, speakers and moderators.