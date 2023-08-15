On Monday, June 19, Huawei Cyber Security Transparency Center (HCSTC) Brussels hosted an LSEC event on IoT devices and cybersecurity. LSEC is a non-profit association focused on Cyber Security.

In this workshop, experts from industry and academia shared some best practices, provided their insights into newly discovered vulnerabilities, and explained some of the existing vulnerabilities (CVEs) and how they impact. At the meeting, cyber security requirements for equipment manufacturers were discussed, and how they tested the equipment to ensure that the equipment complies with the cyber resilience Law, European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Basic IoT Cyber Security Specifications, and SBOM requirements were clarified.

Yoann Klein, senior cyber security consultant of HCSTC, delivered an opening speech and introduced HCSTC : “An open, digital, and prosperous world requires a secure and trustworthy digital environment that meets the challenges of today and tomorrow. In the face of the increasing numbers of cyber security challenges, Huawei has decided to take on its role as leading global ICT solution provider and respond with its first Cyber Security Transparency Centre to help build that environment to support the Digital Markets. This centre provides a platform to enhance communication and joint innovation with all stakeholders, public and private. It also provides a technical verification and evaluation platform for our customers.”

Later, Huawei Internal Cyber Security Lab (ICSL) Director Xiao Yajun introduced ICSL and explained the methodology used to support IoT security assessment.

New developments in cloud computing, intelligence, and software-defined everything are posing unprecedented challenges to the cyber security of ICT infrastructure. The lack of consensus on cyber security, technical standards, verification systems, and legislative support further exacerbates these challenges. Safeguarding cyber security is considered to be a responsibility held by all industry players and society as a whole. Growing security risks are significant threats to the future digital society. Huawei will always put cyber Security & privacy protection as Huawei’s Top Priority.

The article is by Huawei Uganda CSPO Mr. Kevin