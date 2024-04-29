The Prime Minister,Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja launched the Huawei DigiTruck Project in her home district of Kakumiro yesterday Sunday, 28th April, 2024 at colorful event attended in large numbers by students, youth, parents and various district officials. The launch was held at the Kakumiro District Headquarter grounds.

At the launch the Prime Minister urged the people of Kakumiro to embrace such initiatives from the Uganda government with key partners like Huawei Technologies Uganda. She thanked the management of Huawei Uganda for bringing such initiatives to the people of Kakumiro and Uganda at large. “ICT is the way to go. The whole world is moving digital and Kakumiro can not be left behind. Uganda is also equally moving forward.” said the Prime Minister.

She went on to encourage the learners who have been trained so far to use the knowledge to contribute to the development of Uganda. The Prime Minister advised the locals to go digital in their various lines of work, business owners can use these skills for record management and marketing purposes. The project is expected to run in Kakumiro till 15th May, 2024 and hopes to train over 400 locals including civil servants, women, students, politicians and business owners.

Huawei’s Technologies Uganda Co Limited Deputy Managing director, Mr. Gao Jian expressed his gratitude to the government for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality. “Together, we are not just imparting computer skills; we are opening doors to endless opportunities, fostering innovation, and paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous Uganda.”

Mr. Gao Jian further encouraged the youth to seize this opportunity with determination and enthusiasm. “The skills you acquire here will not only empower you but also contribute to the development and progress of Kakumiro and Uganda at large. Embrace the digital world, explore its possibilities, and dare to dream big.”

The Resident District Commissioner of Kakumiro District, Maj (Rtd) Matovu David thanked the management of Huawei Technologies for extending such services to the people in the rural areas of Uganda. He is also noted that some people in Kakumiro town have been exploiting the locals for some of the free e-sevices such as getting a Tax Identification Number or a social security number. Others travel long distances to Kakumiro town and the district headquarters to get such services yet it can all be done on a smart device remotely.

The Huawei DigiTruck project is part of Huawei’s TECH4ALL initiative, which aims to drive inclusion and sustainability across the globe. In Uganda, it is running in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development and other government entities.

The Huawei DigiTruck Project also falls under our talent development program in Uganda, other programs include the Huawei ICT Academy (for trainings of different ICT courses), Huawei ICT Competitions, Seeds for the Future program and the ICT Job Fair which has been successful for the past 2 years in Uganda in partnership with the Government of Uganda.

The project was first launched in Uganda by the President, His Excellence Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in 2023 on the International Women’s day celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds. The Huawei Digitruck project has so far skilled over 3,500 Ugandans, 59.4% being male and 40.6% being female. The goal is to train over 10,000 Ugandans in 3 years.