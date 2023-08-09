Airtel Uganda has taken a monumental step forward by officially launching its 5G Network, with a resolute promise to revolutionize productivity within the nation.

The unveiling ceremony, which unfolded at the esteemed Kampala Serena Hotel on Monday night, marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey towards heightened digital inclusion and connectivity.

As the curtains lifted on this eagerly awaited 5G showcase event, Airtel Uganda showcased the immense capabilities of 5G technology, highlighting its ability to bridge the connectivity gap and usher in a new era of enhanced productivity.

With its promise to transform the very fabric of Uganda’s technological infrastructure, the event showcased the tangible impact that 5G can have on fostering digital empowerment and socio-economic advancement.

In February 2023, Airtel Uganda announced its readiness for 5G technology and had applied for the necessary spectrum to launch this innovative network. Prior to the official launch, they conducted tests at 11 sites in Kampala.

5G, the fifth generation of mobile network technology, creates a revolutionary network that connects people, devices, and machines at incredibly high speeds. It offers peak data speeds in the multi-Gbps range, greater reliability, vast network capacity, improved availability, and a more consistent user experience.

Compared to 4G, which can support up to 100,000 connected devices per square kilometer, 5G can accommodate up to 1 million devices in the same area. This capacity makes 5G ideal for various applications, including remote surgical procedures, online classes, real-time farming advice, engineering tasks, and gaming.

Manoj Murali, the Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, emphasized that their 5G network is not just a technological advancement, but also a catalyst for progress and a means of bringing people together.

He expressed confidence that by year-end, they would expand coverage, particularly in urban areas, transforming how people, communities, and businesses use high-speed broadband.

The initial deployment of 5G by Airtel Uganda included locations like Bulange, Mengo, in anticipation of the Kabaka’s 30th Coronation Anniversary. Additional sites, such as Speke Apartments, Parliamentary Avenue, Fairway Avenue, and Crested Towers, are set to be activated in the future.

Owners of 5G-compatible devices can now access the 5G experience, while Airtel’s plan involves deploying the technology to all their 2500 sites across the country in a gradual manner. Detailed rollout plans will be shared on Airtel’s website and social media platforms.

5G’s capabilities find applications in various domains, including home broadband for gaming and entertainment, manufacturing, commercial agriculture, and smart grids.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi praised Airtel Uganda for this achievement, noting its potential to empower various sectors through technological innovation.

Dr. Baryomunsi highlighted how the 5G Network launch aligns with the government’s agenda of promoting universal inclusion, sustainable development, economic progress, and poverty eradication through digital initiatives across sectors.

Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) commended Airtel Uganda for introducing the 5G Network, encouraging the public to utilize this technology for the country’s advancement.

With its high-speed and low-latency features, 5G has the potential to enhance telemedicine, remote control of machinery, smart e-learning, and other transformative advancements that can boost economic growth and quality of life.

With the launch of its 5G Network, Airtel Uganda has set forth on a path to catalyze digital transformation and inspire a wave of productivity improvements.

The introduction of this cutting-edge technology not only demonstrates Airtel’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation but also positions Uganda on the global map of technological advancement.

As the nation takes this leap forward, the 5G Network promises to be a cornerstone of progress, uniting communities, empowering individuals, and unlocking new avenues for growth.