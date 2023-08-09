The new FDC whip in Parliament Yusuf Nsibambi has warned that he is not going to support anyone whose aims are to fail the opposition party.

The Mawokota South Member of Parliament made these statements after accepting the appointment as the FDC whip in the Parliament shortly after the sacking of Kira Municipality lawmaker Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Nsibambi revealed that his first assignment is to unite the party.

“My first task is to advise both sides to cool down in order to find a long-lasting Solution. However I will not support any person in FDC who wants to fail the Party we have built for a long time,” he said.

“I have accepted this responsibility, it is not an easy position given the circumstances, but we have a duty to galvanise our party and I’m deeply concerned with whatever is going on within the party.”

Nsibambi added that all change-loving forces and FDC supporters and leaders should advance dialogue and lasting solutions for the party to achieve its objectives as opposed to breaking them.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated 7th, August 2023 addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, the party Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi notified that Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda the Kira Municipality MP who has been the FDC Chief Whip was replaced by Yusuf Nsibambi, the Mawokota South legislator with immediate effect.