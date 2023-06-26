A gated community is a form of residential community or housing estate containing strictly controlled entrances for pedestrians, bicycles, and automobiles, and often characterized by a closed perimeter of walls and fences. Today, gated communities usually consist of small residential streets and include various shared amenities. For smaller communities, these amenities may include only a park or other common area.

In Uganda, the most notable Gated Communities include; Mirembe Villas- Kigo and Mirembe Estate-Sentema.

Now you might wonder: Is living behind those gates something you’d like? Definitely, yes due to the many advantages that come with the housing estate setting. These include;

1. Safety and security

This is the first thing that people would say about living in a gated community. The idea of a gated home is to be in closed off and well-guarded surroundings. These usually have a fixed entrance and exit points that are either manned or have electronic security ensuring that only verified residents and their guests can enter the community. The secure entrance means that trespassers or thieves get no further than the entrance gate – CCTV offers 24/7 surveillance, electronic fences, intercoms and so on.

2. Exclusivity

Living in a gated community provides a sense of exclusivity and prestige for residents, when you buy or rent within a gated community you know that you’ll be living amongst others with homes that they are just as proud of as you are of yours. The communities (developments or park as many are known as) are often well-maintained, with high-quality facilities and amenities that are available for exclusive use by residents. This creates a sense of belonging and pride in ensuring that the grounds and facilities are well respected. With clean, high-class, facilities on offer ensures that the community remains a highly sought-after location, as the exclusivity of the developments attracts like-minded individuals who value the benefits of such a lifestyle.

3. Community Spirit

Living in a gated community provides an excellent opportunity for building and maintaining strong social connections and trust with fellow residents. Gated communities are typically designed to promote social interaction, with exclusive facilities for residents from swimming pools, gyms, tennis courts, to clubhouses to enrich the lives of residents and their guests. This fosters a sense of community spirit, with residents often organising social events and activities that bring people together. Getting to know the people that live around you adds an element of feeling secure in your environment. Gated communities are often also small, so you can keep yourself to yourself if you prefer, knowing that you won’t be intruded upon should you not wish to join in, yet still benefit from the added security of knowing that those around you are permitted to be on site.

4. Peaceful environment

With security on the entrance and exit points stopping any traffic passing through you’re likely to experience a much more peaceful living environment. The gated communities within Mirembe Villas- Kigo and Mirembe Estate Sentema are typically set in secluded locations, away from the hustle and bustle of busy streets and noisy neighbourhoods. This allows residents to relax and unwind, enjoying the natural surroundings and amenities within the community.

5.Safer For Kids And Pedestrians

With low crime rates and monitored speeding, parents can breathe easier living in a guard-gated community. The high security level makes guard-gated communities safer for children and pedestrians in general. It is a much safer environment for joggers, bicyclists and others who really value being able to walk near a road without worrying about their safety.

6.Quiet Atmosphere

When it comes to living in a gated community, the overall design and atmosphere of the area is paramount.

These kinds of communities are generally designed to have a beautiful yet functional layout. They feature plenty of open spaces and parks that provide a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. The landscaping of a gated community is regularly maintained, which keeps the area looking on point at every time of the year. Overall, the atmosphere is relaxing and quiet, with very low amounts of noise. On top of it all, most gated communities are connected with extensive biking and walking trails for those who like taking morning walks or cycling in the evening

But that’s not all, most gated communities have an Architectural Review Board that monitors the design, construction, and appearance of homes and lots with strict regulations. With this, you don’t have to worry about an unsightly house or neighbors who don’t take care of their property. An unspoken understanding forms between the residents of a gated community. They watch out for each other and provide the support their neighbors need.