Uganda Small Scale Industries Association(USSIA) has forged a partnership with MTN Uganda to shower support to start-up owners, through donating to them funds and equipment.

Grounded in the 21 days of YellowCare 2023 campaign under the theme “Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities”, this new partnership targets owners of small but viable businesses in which they are given funds and equipment to facilitate their growth into large and scalable enterprises, with capacity to employ other citzens, as a way of countering the challenge of unemployment.

This carefully conceived initiative by MTN Uganda and USSIA aims to bring down rising levels of youth unemployment due to the rapid growing population, which needs more entrepreneurs to create more job opportunities, transform people’s lives, communities and immensely contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The partnership was launched on June 14th at Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center in Ntinda Zone, Seeta-Mukono. MTN Uganda donated equipment worth UGX. 10 million to the Skilling Center, aimed at increasing daily productivity, vital for the expansion of this enterprise.

The donated equipment include: a bread mixer, baking table, baking raw materials, computers and internet connection for a year, which is believed will boost the growth potential of this venture, in fulfillment of MTN Uganda’s aspiration of championing African entrepreneurs and communities.

While addressing the crowd during the launch of this partnership, Kenneth Kiddu, the General Manager, Business Intelligence, MTN Uganda highlighted that heightened and successful entrepreneurial initiatives are key in perpetuating societal transformation.

“We believe that Entrepreneurship has a wrinkle down effect, with successful entrepreneurs contributing to local capacity, self reliance, job creation and infrastructure development ahead,” said Kiddu.

“On behalf of MTN Uganda, I wish to thank you all for joining us today to extend our support for Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center to unlock its growth potential and create more jobs for our population and our lovely youths,” added Kiddu.

“It is against this background that MTN Uganda staff and partners are extending support to one of the country’s promising entrepreneurs, Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center, through our 21 days of YellowCare campaign to help tackle this challenge head on.”

Wakibugu Charles, the Councilor Mukono Municipal Council, who represented Mukasa Nkoyoyo, the Mayor for Mukono Municipality hailed MTN Uganda for its high spirit of social responsiveness, witnessed through giving back to Ntinda community in Seeta-Mukono.

“I want to use this opportunity, to thank MTN Uganda for its foresight witnessed through coming to foster social economic transformation, through supporting Mulungi and this locality in general,” said Wakibugu.

“We use many communication networks whose community give back initiatives can never match those of MTN, much as every day, we buy airtime, we buy data, but at this time, even when I buy MTN data, I see the reason as to why I buy for MTN because they have supported us in every situation,” he added.

Mubiru Godfrey, the Councilor Ntinda Zone, Seeta-Mukono extolled MTN Uganda for their relentless efforts to empower several communities, by fuelling the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which act as sources of employment to the youth.

“I would like to express my gratitude to MTN Uganda for the exceptional services provided to us. We are truly appreciative of your consideration and for selecting Mulungi Bakery as the recipient for your generous donation of new machinery, training and skilling. Your support will empower the community greatly”

The YellowCare 2023 initiative is intended by MTN Uganda to curtail the high rate of failure for young start-ups and helping those who are yet to engage in business, to start.

Through the initiative, MTN formulated the YellowCare team which engages aspiring entrepreneurs, and exchange valuable insights from diverse fields such as savings, finance, sales, and marketing.