On Tuesday a group of beneficiaries lauded the ONC boss Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo for delivering President Yoweri Museveni’s capital to boost their household income.

Faisal Lubega, a resident of Buyondo, Zirobwe Sub County, Kyetume Parish, received 200 chicks as a replacement, when he lost 75 from the 200 he first received in the first shift.

Lubega says in two weeks, he will be selling the chicken and is optimistic that it will boost his income.

He has praised President Yoweri Museveni for appointing Hajjat Namyalo as ONC boss saying that the office is now being felt on the ground.

Cissy Ssekitoleko, in her 70’s, couldn’t hide her excitement after she became one of the beneficiaries of President’s wealth creation campaign through ONC.

She thanked the office of the National Chairman for the initiative and pledged to continue supporting the NRM party because of the poverty eradication campaign which is benefiting the people of Buganda and Luwero in particular.

Another beneficiary, Ernest Ssekajja who received 200 chicks and 15 bags of poultry feeds said that, In two weeks he will also be selling his fully grown hens.

He expects to get shs3m from his first sale.

On her way from Luwero the ONC Boss had a sop over at Busiika daily market, she was welcomed by the vendors and their leaders led by the Chairperson Ms. Joan Nassuna.

After an interaction with them she donated 2 million cash to enable them support their businesses.

They all thanked her for acting as a bridge between them and President.

.