Uganda will have an opportune moment to popularize and showcase its Petroleum potential through hosting the 10th edition of the East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition (EAPCE’23).

The EAPCE’23 organized by all East African Community member states is slated to take place between 9th-11th May 2023 at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

This will mark the second time for Uganda hosting the EAPCE’23, organized on a rotational basis among the East African Community states members.

The high-stakes conference and exhibition to be held as per the dictates of the East Africa Community Treaty will be tailored around the theme “East Africa as a hub for Investment in Exploration and Exploitation of Petroleum Resources for Sustainable Energy and Socioeconomic Development”.

The biannual summit, which was supposed to be hosted by Uganda two years ago was adjourned following the COVID-19 showdown, which led to a lapse in activities for the development of the oil and gas sector.

In a speech announcing the EAPCE’23, carried by the Acting Director of Petroleum Honey Malinga, Uganda’s Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Hon Ruth Nankabirwa noted that the timing of the conference was strategically designed to take place after a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Tilenga, Kingfisher, and East African Crude Oil pipeline, to attract more people seeking opportunities in Uganda’s oil and gas.

She added that the conference has ushered in virgin opportunities for the EAC partner states and the private sector to share information on investment incentives in the field pf oil and gas.

“Uganda will host the 10th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition 2023 in May 09th to 11th 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel. Companies are encouraged to register,” Hon. Nankabirwa announced on Twitter, on Feb. 24th.

“Having spent two (2) years in the global covid-19 pandemic that made it impossible to meet physically, I encourage you to register (www.eacpe23.eac.int) for the Conference and participate in this distinguished event to enable you tap into the immense investment opportunities in the East African region. I look forward to receiving you in Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,’ Hon. Nankabirwa wrote on the energy ministry website.

Earlier this month, Hon. Nankabirwa signed Production Sharing Agreements(PSAs) which saw the awarding of an exploration license to Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) for the Kasuruban area with UNOC’s Head of Exploration and New Ventures, Lyoidah Kiconco noting that the summit will be an avenue for identifying potential partners, pending exploration.

Malinga told told the press that the third competitive licensing round for oil blocks is highly unlikely to be activated as it has been in the past, contrary to what Hon. Nankabirwa had noted, saying the process of new blocks and licensing has not yet been endorsed by cabinet.

The East Africa Petroleum Conference and Exhibition offers a fertile ground for technical presentations, which are in tandem with new developments in the oil and gas industry in East Africa and around the globe.

The Secretary General East African Community, (Dr.) Peter M. Mathuki last week said EAPCE’23 will provide a unique forum for dialogue for all players in the oil and gas industry at both the regional and international levels.

The Conference also aims at showcasing the East African Community (EAC) as a destination of choice for oil and gas investment opportunities to enhance socio-economic transformation, on top of facilitating interactions between decision makers and EAC high-end government officials.