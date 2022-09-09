Priscilla Akora is the new Head Marketing and Communications at PostBank Uganda Limited. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving integrated marketing communications, as well as reputational strategy for PostBank.

Prior to her appointment as the Head of Marketing and Communications, Priscilla worked as Marketing Manager, PostBank Uganda where she played a critical role in the refurbishment of the branch network to improve customer experiences and was part of the team that delivered the on its transformation journey which resulted in the acquisition of a Tier One license to operate as a fully-fledged commercial bank. Last year, the Bank made UGX. 12.2Bn, a 22% increase in net profit after tax compared to 2022. The Bank’s shareholders were this year, also impressed with its performance in terms of governance, improved infrastructure, financial performance, among other things and committed to increase the authorized share capital to UGX. 500Bn.

Priscilla has 12 years’ experience working in Marketing and Communications. She started out at KCB Bank where she was responsible for the development and oversight of the Bank’s marketing strategies and plans. During her tenure at KCB, the Bank’s publicity and reputation grew overall through impactful sponsorships and CSI strategies that Priscilla implemented. Growth in customer awareness and embracement of Bank products was also realized.

She also had a stint at ABSA formerly Barclays Bank where she spearheaded the implementation of all marketing activities. She also supported in the rebrand of Barclays Bank to Absa Bank before moving on to the then telemedicine start-up, Rocket Health where through crisp marketing strategies, built a customer-facing brand.

Priscilla holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Social Administration from Uganda Christian University (UCU) and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Uganda Martyrs University (UMU). She also holds a Professional Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM UK).