Uganda’s richest man Dr Sudhir Ruparelia has continued to redefine Kampala’s glistening skyline through his real estate prowess and exceptional business acumen.

The latest development coming from Dr Sudhir’s Ruparelia Group indicates that the expansion works on Kabira Country Club are taking shape day by day and very soon the project will be completed.

Kabira is located on Old Kira Road in Bukoto and the extension facilities include; squash courts, huge indoor and outdoor restaurants, a youth and business centre, conference facilities, pool-side apartments, a six-lane bowling alley and underground parking facilities.

On completion, the hotel will also have a luxurious shopping mall.

Sudhir’s Kabira Country club is Uganda’s leading boutique hotel that is located in the heart of Kampala.

The word “Kabira”, which means “Little Forest” in local Bantu dialect, designates the hotel as home to a trouble-free paradise whose tropical flora is a green dance to its surrounding birdsong.

Kabira Country Club is within close proximity of the Central Business District, with convenient access to all parts of the city and essential social amenities, like shopping centers, prime residential and international diplomatic neighbourhoods, international schools and the golf course in the heart of the city.

With easy access to Kampala’s dual carriage ring road, connecting you to all main arteries leading out to Uganda’s natural special and diverse beauty that the country is famed for, and inspired Winston Churchill to describe Uganda as “The Pearl of Africa”.

Kabira is known to have East Africa’s most prestigious and well equipped, health, fitness and leisure club. It also stages many events, corporate and social, and a highly acclaimed conference venue, offering exceptional state-of-the-art conference facilities.