The first internationally recognized brand new 5-star hotel has been launched in Juba, the capital for South Sudan, by Radisson Hotel Group, an American based multi-national hospitality company.

It has been branded Radisson Blu Hotel juba, located in the city center,which is the fast-growing and largest city of South Sudan on the White Nile River.

In a statement issued by Radisson Hotel Group’s vice president for Middle East and Africa Tim Cordon, he said the Hotel will open S. Sudan to the outside world and lauded the group’s expansion to central Africa.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Central Africa by opening the doors to our first hotel in South Sudan and the country’s first five-star internationally branded hotel,” Tim Cordon said in a statement.

The hotel is built on international standards, with high class services vital for offering a hospitable environment, to leisure goers, international visitors and tourists, according to Mr. Tim Cordon.

It offers several amenities, including a modern gym, a spacious outdoor pool, and a wellness centre which includes a refreshing spa with a sauna, Jacuzzi, steam bath, and male and female salons.

“With the highest level of security measures in place for a comforting stay, its modern finishes and both business and leisure facilities, coupled with our renowned Radisson Hotels’ Yes I Can! Service and hospitality, we are confident the hotel will be a great addition to help promote the country’s hospitality offering,” added Mr. Corton in a statement.

It also comprises 154-room property boasts of views of the pool, the city and the famed White Nile River. The hotel rooms are designed for maximum comfort, security, and relaxation.

For guests who are particularly interested in hosting meetings or events, the hotel has the largest meeting facilities available in the city, which are ideal for meetings and conferences.

The property also features a wide array of flavours and cuisines, the hotel’s six bars and restaurants offer a variety of delectable dishes in stylish and welcoming venues.

The Sky Lounge on the 13th floor offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of Juba, making it the ideal venue to end the day and watch the sunset.

Meanwhile, the Larder offers an extensive menu of international cuisine prepared with the freshest ingredients.

For the sports guests, they are invited to sit back and enjoy the latest sporting events at The Sports Bar or head to the Pool and Grill section for a refreshing drink along the poolside.

The newly appointed General manager for the hotel Mr. Balasis John said that abundance of inviting facilities, restaurants and bars, will pivot the as a home away from home and the venue of choice for events and special occasions of all kinds.

“In true Radisson style, my passionate team and I look forward to welcoming and making every moment matter for our guests and the community of Juba in hotel where safety and security are a top priority,” added Manager, Balasis.

Radisson Blu Hotel-Juba, is located about 3Km from Juba International Airport, which is a 10 minute drive from the the airport to the city centre, which is a crucial business hub.