Giant Japanese car Manufacturing and exporting company subsidiary, Toyota Uganda Limited has rebranded and changed its name to Compagnie Française de l’Afrique Occidentale (CFAO) Motors.

This fundamental change is hinged towards rapid expansion and provision of a wide range of services to its clients. Worth noting, CFO Motors has also adopted a new corporate visual identify.

As part of the transformation, it will also launch new products and services, plus innovative mobility solutions.

Toyota Uganda Limited clarified its move to rebrand, in a pronouncement that was made at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on Wednesday through its Managing Director, Thomas Pelletier.

It will mantain its role of being the exclusive distributor of brand new Toyota Vehicles and spare parts in Uganda, plus offering manufacturer’s warranty.

Mr Pelletier said even after rebranding, they will strategically invent themselves to serve clients in a responsive way.

” We will continue to invest in the Toyota business, the most important thing is service, because our first priority is customer satsifaction, and we will continue in that direction, its never perfect, we will see how to continue and put more efforts, we will dedicate additional mobility solutions under the CFAO Motor platform, the team remains the same, we are all in this room, the organisation remains the same,” announced Pelletier.

“We have been known as Toyota Uganda since 2005. However, increasingly, we have felt the name does not encompass the full breadth of mobility solutions that we offer, over and above the Toyota brand. The rebrand to CFAO Motors Uganda allows us to align with our CFAO Group philosophy that seeks to strengthen our investment in Toyota whilst at the same time offering additional mobility solutions.”

Mr Pelletier also added that CFAO Motors Uganda is the official distributor of brand-new Suzuki vehicles, Yamaha motorcycles, Hino Trucks, and Toyota forklifts.

The company also proposes a range of short and long-term lease and car rental solutions for businesses through the LOXEA brand and its partner Avis Fleet.

It also provides a raft of other services to expand the offering, including fleet management, geolocation, telematics and more.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) is a subsidiary of the Japanese oriented Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), the largest automotive manufacturer in the world as of 2016.

In December 2016, TTC acquired 100% public shares of The CFAO and it took over management of all its African Automotive distributors, operating in over 53 countries including Uganda.