Telecommunications company MTN Uganda, has today Monday partnered with Victoria University, in a sponsorship scheme that will see 10 scholarships awarded to creative youth in Uganda.

The sponsorship is aimed at aiding students enhance exceptionalism in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

MTN will provide five full sponsorship, and five half sponsorships to students seeking to commence studies during the March intake at Victoria University.

Students at campus recieved the news with excitement, due to the fact that it is intended to equip them with transformative knowledge, necessary to impact their lives and society.

The scheme is also aimed at aiding the youth, in their research endeavours, by equiping them with exceptional ICT skills, necessary for creativity, vital for innovations and development.

Beneficiaries will acquire financial and technical knowhow regarding ICT, which will help them solve technology related challenges in future, as the scheme is tailored towards acquisition of practical knowledge.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor for Victoria University Dr. Lawrence Muganga said that the scheme wlil greatly boost innovations among Ugandan youth, necessary for the country’s healthy participation on world markets, hence enhancing technological advancement.

“When you go to Victoria University, you are assured that you will graduate with 2-3 years’ experience and you also have an opportunity to be accorded a job placement through our partner organisations within and out of the country,” said Muganga.

He underlined the peculiarity of Victoria University by asserting that it is the only institution of higher learning in the East African region known for experimental learning, a kind of learning that produces job creators as opposed to job seekers.

“We are the only university in East Africa that is implementing an experiential learning model through our work integrated learning program; the priority of this program is to make sure that every student of the university is placed in a real job to gain real experience needed in the labor market,” he added.