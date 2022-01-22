Kampala Hawkers who were stuck on what direction to take after Kampala Capital City Authority ordered their off the streets, have a silver lining on their dark cloud.

An opportunity has knocked on their doors, and possibly only those who are able to dream big, can grab it.

Tycoon Haruna Sentongo, has offered six months rent-free at two of his city buildings.

Sentongo who has three commercial buildings in downtown Kampala, has offered a free pass to hawkers to take up lockup shops at his Down Town buildings, and work for at least six months without paying a coin.

“Let them come and work with us,” Haruna Sentongo said, responding to the outcry of hawkers who have failed to find a place to operate from, following KCCA vacation directive.

Rent is one of the biggest costs for anyone starting out in business in Kampala. Mr Sentongo’s offer of free rent for six months gives relief to hawkers who are currently being pushed off Kampala’s streets.

Sentongo’s Haruna Enterprises operates several buildings in Kampala including Nakayizza Market located on Kafumbe Makasa road, a home to small and big dealers in cereals produce and Segawa market located on Mwanga II road in Kisenyi, a home of auto spare parts. Nakayizza Market Kisenyi seats on 4.5 acres and can accommodate over 2,800 businesses.

On Saturday, Kampala Minister Hajat Minsa Kabanda and KCCA Dorothy Kisaka, toured places to relocated hawkers in Kampala, in the move to create an organised trade order in the capital city.