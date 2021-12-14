Several poultry farmers in Uganda, under their Umbrella Poultry Association of Uganda (PAU) have asked government to intervene swiftly and stabilize egg prices, which have fallen to worrying levels in recent months.

The farmers cried out to government due to record low prices on local and foreign markets caused by Kenya’s recent action of banning the importation of eggs from Uganda.

Egg prices were reasonably higher at the start of the year 2021 due to high demand on local and foreign markets , with 70% exported to Kenya, 20% sold locally, while the rest exported to other East Africa states.

However, the latter’s decision to ban imported eggs from Uganda has bred unforetold problems to local poultry farmers.

Local markets are now flooded with eggs, making producers to sell them at cheaper prices, to avoid colossal losses.

Uganda Poultry Association general secretary Peter Ssenkungu says they are drawing serious strategies, to involve government in trying to revamp poultry farming practices, which are appear to be in peril, due to a slump in egg prices.

Siraje Sserunkuma a reknown poultry farmer also says the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal industry and Fisheries has kept a blind eye in the face of this crisis which threatens to endanger poultry farming in the country.

“We see poultry farming thats being practised by many Ugandans, who have invested a lot of money in it, we should try to resuscitate it because it is going to fade away, if we dont put in much care alot,” says Sserunkuma.

“First of all, its one of the few activities Ugandans have been able to undertake amidst Covid-19 lockdown, its flexibility due to the fact that anyone could do it from any place in Uganda, with less capital. The products of these practices have been sold locally, and others to our neighbours like South Sudan, Congo, Tanzania, Kenya.”

He adds that Kenya is now a no go zone to traders who deal in poultry products, expressing shock over Kenya’s protectionist tendencies which seem not to end.

“We are shocked to see that our own, our brothers in Kenya have decided to close boarders. Trucks transporting eggs into Kenya are turned away, imponded, drivers fined, making eggs to rot on trucks hence huge losses.”

On Sunday, Mr. Sserunkuma asked the president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni to talk to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, so as to ressolve the crisis, that is threatening to derail poultry production in Uganda.

Earlier this year, Kenya placed an indefinate ban on the importantion of poultry products, including eggs and Chicken from with in and outside East African, citing the need to help her local farmers recover from disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Kenya has engaged in hostile trade policies against Uganda, making her to loose a lot of money in foreign revenue.

Asides banning poultry products, Kenya also prohibited the importation of beef and maize from Uganda, an indicator of trade protectionism.