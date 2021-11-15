Uganda Airlines has entered into an agreement with Airbus Flight Hour Services Company which is a subsidiary of Airbus, for A330 aircraft spare support services.

In the agreement signed, the company will basically position a consignment of critical aircraft’s spare parts in Entebbe to support day-to-day spare requirements for the smooth operations of the airline.

They will also give unlimited access to their pool of many thousands of spares on an exchange basis, such that when a spare part breaks down, Uganda Airlines will immediately send it to them in exchange for a good working one, then they repair the broken one and return it to the pool.

The agreement ensures that the airline has constant access and supply to required spare parts in a timely manner, all aimed at facilitating customer travel experience.

“The alternative would have been to buy our own spares, which would require an astronomical capital investment running into hundreds of millions of dollars. But with this signing on board now, it means that Airbus will ensure spares availability for Uganda’s aircraft using their money. In simple terms, they will be investing in our spare parts supplies as we keep on the move making money to pay back,” Ag CEO Uganda Airlines Jennifer Bamuturaki told the press after signing the deal at the airshow in Dubai on Monday morning.

She added that for the provision of this service, Uganda will pay Airbus company per aircraft flight hour at a mutually agreed rate.

Speaking at the same event, Mikail Houari, Airbus President for Africa and the Middle East, said that he was extremely happy that the agreement had happened.

“On behalf of Airbus, we’re extremely happy that this is happening. This is largely for the mutual benefit of all of us here today. We’re looking forward to many more good times with Uganda.”