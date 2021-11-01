Uganda Airlines will feature one of its A330-800neo (new engine option) aircraft at the Dubai Airshow that will run from November 14-18, 2021, this website has learnt.

“It’s on the invitation of Airbus to participate in this airshow and showcase our A330,” says Jennifer Bamuturaki, the Ag. CEO at Uganda Airlines.

According to Bamuturaki, the show will give the national carrier a “unique brand marketing opportunity as the public will see its unique interior and quality features”.

“Dubai is our first international route and the airshow will be a unique opportunity to promote Uganda as a travel and tourist destination. Participation in this air show will provide invaluable advertising and marketing opportunities for the Airline, the destination Uganda,” Bamuturaki says, adding: “The show will give the country media exposure and happening at a time HE the President’s recent visit to UAE.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

It will also be a revenue generator for the airline at the same time.

It should be noted that Uganda Airlines successfully got Airbus A330-800neo aircraft included on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) fleet listing on August 21, 2021.

The inclusion opened Uganda’s routes across continents with the first international flight to Dubai taking place on October 04, 2021.

The Airbus A330 is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has competitive features to make travel enjoyable and comfortable. The aircraft has the capacity to carry 37 tonnes of cargo and 258 passengers.

Some of the wonderful features of the A330 include fully lie-flat seats for the Business class, onboard Wi-Fi access throughout the aircraft, a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system with lots of blockbuster movies and increased legroom for all classes.

The Airshow

An air show, also “airshow” is an event at which aviators display their flying skills and the capabilities of their aircraft to spectators in aerobatics. Air shows are primarily about the enormous and intricate industry that creates ever-improving platforms and systems. It’s through these airshows that many innovations have been made.

For example, a 2021 Airbus A320neo looks a lot like a 1987 A320, but it burns much less fuel, is much easier to maintain and pollutes less, too. The equipment that made those improvements possible was discussed, marketed and rolled out at air shows.

The industrial partnerships and investments behind this equipment might have been lined up at air shows, too. Among the major companies expected are Boeings, Airbus, Airports World Company LTD, CAE, Citadel Completions, Comlux, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Emojet, Gainjet Aviation S.A., Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Pilatus Aircraft.