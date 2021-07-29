As a way of ensuring the safety of its passengers, Uganda Airlines has completed a mandatory extensive training of more than 40 cabin crew members in safety emergency procedures.

The emergency procedures include; evacuation of passengers, First Aid, fire fighting, ditching (water landing), smoke evacuation and crew incapacitation among others.

The comprehensive pieces of training are in preparation for flights on the newly acquired Airbus A330-800 Neo, set to begin operation soon after the concealment of the Air Operator’s Certificate.

Trainees have been trained in different rating pieces of training, the first one was carried out in Toulouse (Airbus Europe manufacturing Base), Dubai (Emirates Aviation Academy) and the latest have been carried out at Base (Entebbe).

In Toulouse (France), the Uganda airlines crew and aircraft dispatchers trained by Airbus instructors were offered an Airbus manufacturer’s training on an A330-800 Neo.

In Dubai at the Emirates Academy, the cabin crew were trained ditching drills, Airbus A330-800 Neo specifics training including shouted commands and exit operations in a normal and abnormal situation.

“All these pieces of training including the ones carried out recently on Wednesday and Thursday at the Hub (Entebbe) were carried out by certified Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Approved Training Organisation (ATO),” the airline management said.

All the undertaken pieces of training are a means of compliance as required by the UCAA for operations of commercial Airlines before certification.

It should be noted that with the fulfillment of the above requirements in line with other departmental engagements and fulfillment towards the same goal, it puts the young Airline in its final stages of being completely certified with an AOC (Air Operator Certificate) for the two lately acquired Airbus A330-800 Neo.

“This means that esteemed passengers and Ugandans at large should happily prepare for the Uganda airlines long haul (long route) flights,” the source said, adding: “The Airline will be largely privileged to expand your choice of destinations.”