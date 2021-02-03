UnionPay International, the leading card

payment company in the world, has presented the award of Best Issuing Bank in Africa to PostBank Uganda today, in recognition of the bank’s stellar performance in issuing UnionPay cards in Uganda.

The partnership between UnionPay and PostBank started in 2018 and it culminated in the launch of the UnionPay PostCard in November 2020. And in only a few months since the rollout of the card, PostBank has been able to sign up more than 200,000 users; the highest number for any UnionPay card issuer in Africa.

PostBank Uganda has a customer base of over 1,200,000 who now have access to world-class financial services through UnionPay. One of the key objectives of the partnership is to ensure the spread of financial inclusion by providing an opportunity to the scores of Ugandans countrywide; where PostBank enjoys a footprint, to take advantage of the card’s services through mobile, digital and ATMs platforms.

“At the launch of the card in Uganda in November 2020, PostBank committed to making it accessible to customers seamlessly. Therefore, this award of Best Issuer in Africa is in recognition of this stellar performance by the PostBank team. We are honored that PostBank has chosen to work with us as their partner on the journey to international

financial inclusion,” said Mr. Luping Zhang, the General Manager, UnionPay

International Africa branch.

“PostBank Uganda will be able to tap into the significant range of innovations which UnionPay has developed starting with MoneyExpress in 2021 that will open a new world of opportunity in the e-commerce space.”

Mr. Julius Kakeeto, the Managing Director PostBank said “The PostBank team worked effortlessly to rollout the UnionPay PostCard. Therefore, this award is for each and every one who championed this project. Given the increasing significance of fintech, we

are excited by the opportunities that this strategic partnership with UnionPay is already presenting to PostBank Uganda. And this is not only for the individuals and businesses who depend on us to provide them the best financial products and services for sustainability in Uganda, but also for the rest of the Ugandan business community who can now access real-time payments to key business hubs like China, the Middle East and many more. We look forward to the exciting times ahead in 2021 thanks to the innovations UnionPay has lined up for us.”

UnionPay enables Ugandan individuals and businesses to do remittance directly to holders of UnionPay debit and credit cards (UnionPay Card) within China in a secure, convenient and prompt manner through the MoneyExpress Service, Mr. Kakeeto added.