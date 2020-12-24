By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

After just 7 months since local online retailer Nofeka launched its operations, the new e-commerce company has been named the number 2 online retailer in Uganda by top web traffic ranking site Alexa.com as of 21st December 2020.

With close to 500 orders fully delivered having come through Nofeka’s website and its WhatsApp platform, this e-commerce retailer remains in close contention for the top spot of the e-commerce retailer market on Uganda currently occupied by Jumia.

Daniel Kiyega the company’s founder and CEO says they have managed to achieve this feat in such a short time because of their reliability and trust which stems from the retailer’s vision which is to become the most trusted and reliable e-commerce website in Uganda and beyond.

In regard to websites with the highest number of visitors in Uganda online retailer Nofeka came number 21 making the top 30 of most visited sites on Uganda just slightly over half a year since it started operations.

Kiyega promises to build on this great momentum to grow this site to serve millions of customers in Uganda as beyond in the coming years.

I’m regard to this festive season, “We shall be serving customers through out the holidays with special discounts and free delivery on our selected organic food items plus discounts on other assorted products, ” Kiyega said.

Nofeka has gained a considerable edge over other players in the local e-commerce market by ensuring customers first of all get exactly what they ordered for and also don’t lose any money as they transact using their platform. “it is this transparency and steadfastness that has brought us this far and will take us to the next level ahead of our competitors.”

The young online retailer still faces challenges of low levels of adaptation to online retail and purchases among prospective customers something Kiyega believes will change as their campaigns to reach out to and enlighten more customers gain traction in the coming months.

“Our reach is growing organically and with an increase in sponsored adverts across various online platforms we expect even greater sales conversions in the near future as our brand visibility and trust among customers grows.”