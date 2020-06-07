Government and city landlords have reached a compromise on the opening of City arcades two months since they were closed.

Minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde and landlords had a closed meeting on Saturday June 6, where measures were laid out on how business in the arcades would resume with regard to the prevailing circumstances caused by Coronavirus pandemic.

“Met with the Kampala Landlords before Government considers opening up shopping arcades,” Amelia announced shortly after the meeting.

In the said meeting, the parties agreed to decongest the arcades by reducing the number of occupants in the arcades to 3 occupants per shop, while also ensuring a social distance of two meters between the shop attendants within the shop premises.

It was also resolved that people trading in the corridors, stair cases, doors and temporary structure (make shift shops) be removed.

Demarcations and mark points where the buyers will stand while being attended to are to be established and also to serve one customer at ago.

Landlords were also tasked to increase the number of guards on the entry and exit points to manage; temperature guns, washing areas and sanitazing gates, compounds, floor and doors and no hawkers and food vendors shall be allowed to operate in the arcades. Tenants and customers shall regularly sanitize and wear face masks while people carrying luggage and use arcade as passage ways to cross from one street to another will be prohibited.

On the issue of rent, the parties resolved that landlords shall allow tenants to start trading as they discuss on case by case basis how to stager the rent arrears.

The traders in the meeting were represented by Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Kirumira Godfrey, Hajj Kiggundu Hamis who also represented those who didn’t attend, Dr. Ntaganda Ephraim, Ssemambo Rashid and Dr. Margret Ssekidde.

President Museveni in his June 2 public update on COVID19 had guided that arcades would remain closed tentatively as it was hard to ensure social distancing while they are fully operational, preferring the opening of malls.

Mr Sudhir Ruparelia told Watchdog that they have committed to ensure that the health of Ugandans working and visiting their buildings, was prioritized.