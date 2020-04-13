RelatedPosts Meet a Ugandan entrepreneur minting millions from creating and selling businesses

It is already tough for most people, with their savings or capital eroded during this national and global lockdown. For many businesses are going to close, many people are going to lose jobs. That should not be your end game. Life has to go on.

I caught up with serial entrepreneur Jimmy Kwoba, to share ideas about businesses one can start with little or no capital for those who might survive the pandemic. Mr Kwoba who has done it all, investing in ICT, real estate, brokerage etc, was the right person to talk to.

Kwoba says, “If you can make sh1,000 as profit you can as well make sh1 million more in the same.” He says of starting with whatever you have

Below are money making ventures Jimmy Kwoba says anyone who finds themselves on the edge in the Post Covid19 era, can do to see the sunshine again.

1.Become a music manager

Kwoba says you can find an unknown artiste or entertainer, sign him or her and earn a % off her/his bookings .. it might not be easy but it’s worth it when your artiste lands a hit song or major act.

2. Use your Connections:

Jimmy sasa if you know as many valuable people as possible, this can help you connect a client to potential clients and you get a commission. He adds that as the saying goes your ‘network is youth net-worth’, so you can harness your Connections into income.

3.Listening to people (selfmade counsellor )

Jimmy says many people go through a lot and some always want to talk to someone. If you are someone who loves listening to people and offer constructive advice, they can pay you just to talk to you and listen to what you can advice you could give them.

4. Consultant:

Jimmy says Consultancy is knowing about a particular field and get paid for it. Finding about the A to Z of that field is all you need. He explains that you will earn money as a consultant on anything in life, e.g you can be a consultant of how to set up a Pharmacy or how to start a school in Uganda etc

5. Guide expert:

Even the era tourism and hospitality is projected to decline due to auterity measures forced on individual incomes, Kwoba thinks there will always be adventurous people who want to see the world. So, he says, if you know a lot about your country, it’s geography, history, etc, you can be a tour guide. Many tourists come and they need someone to show them around Kampala slums eg Katanga, Old Park and Baha’i temple etc, they are ready to pay for this Service.

6. Schools Tours

Hou can organise trips for schools to visit Coca Cola, Jesa milk factory… just talk to any school’s headteacher and at least out of 20 schools you may get two schools that are ready to give you business, says Kwoba.

7. Become a trending fashion designer … Many corporates (middle income class ) or civil servants don’t have time to go shopping or have class for designer shoes or nice T-shirts or office wear, that’s why you see them dressed in free company t-shirts with unmatching shorts or shoes on weekend or not putting on unmatching tie with shinning shoes. “I know of many working class that can you give money to make them look nice,” says Kwoba, who is notorious for starting and selling taking off small businesses.

8. Have a weekend class for children aged from 5 to 12 …

Kwoba says many parents will pay anything for their children to have a talent … He says you can set up a modeling weekend class, taekwondo class, Balle, football class, music class, art class, public speaking class, etc.He says a business class teaching these children every weekend how to make or manage money while young is best thing to give to your child.

9. Blogger or social media manager … Kwoba says you can get as many people to subscribe on your social media page or Whatapp group and start charging people for adverts on your page. ‘This is good money, very good clean money,’ he says.

10. Fitness trainer

“Everyone wants to be fit and if you train like five people per week you will be good to go.” Kwoba tips.

11. Diet specialist

Many people are now careful about what they eat, you can get a group of people and give them a menu per week and they pay you for it. “No Jokes,” Kwoba swears.

12. Delivery Boy:

He says people are busy and looking for trust worthy people to do their errands. So one can also be a go to person … if you get like 20 people who trust you… and give you errands every day, you wil never be broke.

13. Interior designer

Many homes’ interior is as old as world war 1 yet these home owners can afford good interior, says Kwoba. “Be the one to save them, come in and advise them on what to buy or change in their homes from curtains to carpets to the painting etc.”

14. Learn a language

“I would recommed Chinese,” says Kwoba. “I have a friend who is on a retainer and earns around $1000 per month to interprete for Chinese in Uganda. So many more Chinese are coming and don’t speak English, the demand for Interpretors is going to be high.”

15. Mceeing –

Jimmy says you start on small scale by Mceeing on birthday parties and small parties like graduations, schools events and earn a small fee. You can then work your way up.

16. Home Cleaning and cloth/shoes arrangements …

So many people have a weakness for organising their homes and clothes – so if you are super tidy and good at arranging beds and clothes – you will smile to the bank everyday as the demand is high.

17. Freelance writer:

Who said there is no money in writing? They are so many online website/ blogs coming up and want credible content. They all need good content and if you are good at writing you go earn something.

18. Landscaping …

Kwoba who is also into real estate business says so many rich People’s homes both in villages and in town need good and beautiful landscapes. He says you can get the person who does it well let that person work for you… “Your job is to look for clients and pay the person working for you,” Kwoba adds.

19. Head/ back/legs massage

With many people such as corporates working under pressure – most of them are ready to give you dime to massage their heads/legs/ backs, which can be done during lunch break. Why not earn this dime?

20. Personal chef

“I know of a family friend who hires a personal chef every sunday to cook for them,” Kwoba says. “So if you’re good at cooking, you can do this side Business. If you get like three families to cook for, you will be good to go.”

21. Home small garden consultant:

Many families have wasted land in their compounds – you can advise them by bringing for them greens and tomatoes, Mint, lavender, mujaja, spring onion, rose mary, sage, parsley, dandelion thyme, garlic, marjoram dill etc and plant them in their home. Most likely they’ll ask you for look after them.

22 Event manager

You can be a must have events manager in your town. Many weddings need an events manager, conferences, birthday parties, music events .. just teach your self the A to Z of the events game, says Jimmy Kwoba.