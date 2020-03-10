The secretary for the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) has many questions to answer after Members of Parliament sitting on the select committee investigating the mess in his office were shocked to find critical documents concerning the repossession, sale or transfer of these properties had been destroyed.

The unannounced visit to the office of by the secretary to the board, Mr George William Bizibu by the section of MPs sitting on parliamentary Committee on Commission, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) found Mr Bizibu’s office with piles of documents including correspondences and land titles being destroyed raising to suspicions of fraudulent activities going on in the office.

The committee investigating how Asians who lost their property after President Idi Amin expelled them from the country in the early 1970s reclaimed their properties has so far found out a lot of mess in the handling of the process.

Many of these Asians were compensated but still, hundreds have been blocked from accessing their properties by powerful people in government.

The selected committee headed by Makindye east MP Ibrahim Kasozi, have meet some of the claimants to the properties who have told the committee untold stories of being cheated by people they offered powers of attorney while many properties were also grabbed or allocated to powerful government officials.

Among the management lapses in the DAPCB is the failure of the board to do their part in ascertaining the ownership of properties.

The board headed by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija which is supposed to meet monthly, rarely meets to deliberate on the matters at hand. And the Parliamentary Committee on Commission, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) seek to rectify what has gone wrong in a bid to recover government money paid to wrong people as well as hand over the unclaimed or wrongly awarded properties to the right people.

Over Sh1.7 billion has been lost in illegalities including fictitious compensations, double allocation of properties, forged land titles, sale of assets without proper valuation, missing documents among other.