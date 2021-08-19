Police at Kabalagala are investigating a double murder by shooting of Katembo Siviwe, 33 , a Congolese national and his yet to be identified girlfriend.

who is currently not yet identified and the attempted murder of his care taker who is currently admitted at IHK Hospital.

The shooting took place today 19th August at around 1am in the morning at Katembo’s residence in Bukasa, Makindye Division, Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says Raphael Okwanga, a security guard of D-GAP, guarding the victims’ home, allegedly got annoyed over yet to be known reason before killing his boss and girlfriend.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“He then shot dead Katembo and his girlfriend and later injured the care taker.The police were informed about the incident and they responded,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the suspect, Okwanga, was arrested and is currently detained at Kabalagala Police Station on allegations of murder.

” All the bodies of the deceased persons have been conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem. Killer weapon and catridgdes have been recovered.

” The crime scene has been secured for further analysis.Some of the exhibits have been submitted for analysis at our Forensic Services laboratory.The case file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice,” Owoyesigyire noted.