Police at Parliament on Wednesday arrested Francis Malinga for attempting to extort money from a government official.

Malinga was found with a fake whistle-blower’s letter addressed to the Chairperson of the the Committee on Public Accounts (Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises- COSASE) alleging that he was a staff of Parliament who would help the official to have his name cleared.

“Malinga aged 47, alleged that the government official had amassed unexplained wealth that if he pays him Shs20m, he would be cleared by the committee,” Henry Waiswa Yoweri, from the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said in a statement yesterday.

Waiswa added that following the development, the official reported the matter to the administration of Parliament which in turn informed the Police at Parliament. Police arrested Malinga as he waited to ‘pick’ the money at a restaurant on Jinja Road in Kampala.

“The clerk of Parliament urges the public to be vigilant against any persons who purport to be employees of Parliament. The staff of Parliament have no mandate to clear or personally handle a matter before a committee.”