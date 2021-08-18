The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General Richard Todwong on Wednesday met with the party District Election Officers (DEOs) at the party Electoral Commission head offices in Nakasero, Kampala.

Todwong reassured the DEOs of the party’s continuous support and commitment towards streamlining party activities from the top to the ground.

He also called for solidarity between the election officers and the Secretariat leadership to ensure consistence and better service delivery.

The Chairperson of the district registrars, Patrick Kamulindwa who also doubles as the Registrar for Kabarole applauded Todwong for accepting to meet and address them at such a short notice which he said was a sign of special recognition towards the group.

He also requested the NRM top leadership to consider them while implementing some government programs that focus on uplifting the welfare of Ugandans.

The meeting was also attended by NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr.Tanga Odoi, the Deputy National Treasurer Hon, Jacqueline Kyatuhaire and Counsel Oscar Kihika, the party director for Legal Affairs.