The National water and sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is working on a number of interventions to boost access to safe clean water in Mubende,Mityana and Kamwenge towns.

This was shared by the NWSC Board Chairman Eng. Dr. Badru. M. Kiggundu during a service assessment tour of the towns, by the NWSC Board.

NWSC Works in the towns include;

•NWSC Kamwenge area laid 127 kms of pipe in 201819, 86kms in 2019/20 and 15kms in 2020/21

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

•NWSC Mityana area laid 150kms of water mains under the Service Coverage acceleration programme

•Water extension to Tamu division in Mityana (This included the construction of a 162,000litres reservoir tank, a booster station, laying of a 12km pumping main, power extension to the booster station)

• Drilling of motorized borehole sets to provide an alternative water source in Mityana

•Feasibility studies of the Nakatongoli catchment witn an aim of improving water quality in Mityana

•Installed public water points in 132 villages out of 164 in Mityana.

“In addition to the above works, NWSC in partnership with Kamwenge stakeholders is working on a project to serve Rwamwanja Refugee settlement camp, Bigodi water project, Kitonzi and Kambambiro water projects in partnership with Water for People and Bishozi water supply improvement project in partnership with UNHCR,”Eng Kiggundu shared.

In Mityana, the completed interventions addressed the water supply challenges in Mityana Municipality.