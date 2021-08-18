Renowned city Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda on Tuesday appeared before Makindye Chief Magistrates court where he was charged with murder and remanded to Kitalya prison until 1st September.

Kirunda who commanded the demolition of a church in Ndeeba last year, was arrested on Monday by the State House Anti-Corruption operatives after going into hiding for a month following the shooting of a businessman in Nateete, a city suburb.

Prosecution says Kirunda along with Maj Nelson Kyatuka, attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and a police officer yet to be identified, allegedly participated in the murder of a businessman, Magidu Mugwanya, at Nateete in Kampala, on July 14.

“Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuka, Moses Kirunda and others still at large on July, 14, 2021 at Kitunzi zone, Lungujja , Lubaga division in Kampala district with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Majid Mugwanya,” the state prosecutor read the charges.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says Kirunda denied shooting the deceased, but put it on Maj Kyatuka.

According to the witness’ reports, on a fateful day, Mugwanya had parked his car on the roadside when he saw a woman crying and seeking help. The woman was being dragged by three men into a car at night. Mugwanya reportedly moved out of his car to help the woman, but one of the three men shot him in the chest, despite identifying himself and raising his hands. He died on the spot and the suspects fled the scene.

Mugwanya 43, was a resident of Kibumbiro B zone Busega parish running a home interior shop at Equatorial mall in Kampala.

Meanwhile last week, Maj Kyatuka was charged with one count of murder and two counts of failure to protect war materials in the Makindye-based court-martial. However, he denied the charges and was remanded to Makindye Military Police Barracks until August 25.