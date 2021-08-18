The Acting Chief Executive Officer of UPDF Wazalendo SACCO (WSACCO) Lt Col Yusuf Magero Buha has encouraged Cooperative Societies to always define clearly their vision and mission as their path if they are to achieve the objectives of the SACCOs.

Lt Col Buha made the remarks while adressing a team of 08 Board and staff members of Exodus SACCO from Uganda Police Force hosted at WSACCO headquarters in Kiwatule,who were on a benchmarking visit.

“We are honoured to be selected by our sister security SACCO for a benchmarking visit .This on our part, demonstrates the level of confidence other SACCOs have in us and on the other hand, it pushes us as Wazalendo to keep improving towards achieving the objectives of our SACCO” stressed Col Buha.

On behalf of Exodus SACCO, D/ASP Ssekanjako Eddy who is the treasurer, applauded Wazalendo SACCO of its best practices which encouraged them to come and benchmark.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Our coming here will help us to develop good strategic direction in the areas of, operational and accounting system, governance ,mobilisation of savings among others but most of all to promote operating experience” he noted.

In attendance also was the acting Director of Finance and Administration Lt Col Wesley Aine, the Director Operations Mr Atalyeba William, the Political Commissar Lt Col Akasius Mpabaisi and other heads of departnents in WSACCO.