Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda has suspended the Board of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) and ordered for investigations amid corruption and mismanagement allegations.

The minister made the declaration during a work visit to the corporation offices today, Tuesday 17.

There has been reports in the media of mega corruption scandals at the Entebbe based parastatal, with the most recent being one reported by Mulengera News, where Technocrats at the Corporation are reported to have connived to swindle Shs 100 million to rent offices already owned by them.

In her instruction to the management and Board members, Babalanda noted that the officials had attempted to edit some important documents with the aim of misdirecting the investigations. She however informed them out rightly that her office was aware of all the fraud reported.

The officials are also alleged to have embezzled billions of tax payers’ money in fraudulent procurement of printing machinery, including the HP Indigo 7000 Digital Press whose price is said to have grossly been over exaggerated from the shs 800m market price to over shs 1.4bn.

The Minister has also tentatively halted any procurement process without her express permission pending investigations.

She however extended an olive branch to embattled administrators to admit wrong doing, return the money stolen by Monday next week in exchange for amnesty.