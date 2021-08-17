The State Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs Henry Okello Oryem has in a veiled revelation confirmed that Turkey based Uganda blogger Fred Lumbuye is being held by Ugandan security authorities.

The minister made the disclosure during an interview with NTV Uganda on Tuesday morning.

As far as I know, people shouldn’t be worried about Lumbuye and the relevant authorities with the right time will be able to bring him in public and bring him into courts of law,” Oryem said.

“I don’t think Lumbuye should be made a matter or somebody who is so so important as a film star. His rights are being respected wherever he is I’m sure so. There’s nothing to worry about Lumbuye. People should go around trying to look for their survival, work hard, look after their families but not to worry about Lumbuye.” he added.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Lumbuye was being held at Gulu Airforce Base in Northern Uganda.

The Observer Newspaper said the arrested controversial blogger landed at Entebbe International Airport on 8 August, 2021 but the airport manifest for August 7-8 was allegedly confiscated by Special Forces Command (SFC).

According to security sources, Lumbuye arrived in the country aboard Turkish Airlines, which touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday at around 3 am.

He was held at the police station in the passenger terminal for two hours where he was interrogated and whisked off to Kampala. Multiple security sources say that Lumbuye was escorted by Turkish security operatives who took him through immigration and the police station for clearance.

He was taken to the Turkish Embassy for further management until when he was handed over officially to the government.

“Fred Lumbuye is reportedly being held at Gulu Airforce base in northern Uganda as security continues to hunt for 11 of his alleged conspirators who ‘were feeding him with state secrets,” The Observer stated on Saturday.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya also revealed that Lumbuye who was arrested two weeks ago might have been brought into Uganda by President Yoweri Museveni’s government using mafia-style.

Responding to the numerous questions and concerns regarding the case of Lumbuye, Rubongoya said that as NUP, they have tried everything to locate Lumbuye but the efforts are still futile.

” He may still be in Turkey, but he might have been brought into Uganda mafia-style. That is why our efforts have been multi-pronged.As soon as we have new information, it will be shared accordingly,” Rubongoya said.

Last Monday, Uganda Police said Lumbuye was not in their custody.

While addressing the media, the force’s spokesperson Fred Enanga said that they however have 15 cases that they will bring against the controversial blogger once he is handed over to them.

“We don’t have Lumbuye but what we have are 15 case files against him. Don’t ask us if he is here or not because we don’t know but as soon as he is handed over to us we are ready, ” Enanga said.

“When he is handed over to us, we shall come out with the full statement. Whether he is in the country or not, as police once he is handed over to us we shall process him with the 15 file cases we have on him,” he added.

The prepared charges he said, include among others spreading harmful propaganda and terrorism videos, inciting violence and other cyber crimes.

Following the alleged arrest ,Minister Oryem confirmed to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offices in Kampala that the plane transporting Lumbuye was expected to land at Entebbe International Airport on 7 August 2021 before he is charged with promoting sectarianism and instigating violence.

However, despite the Minister’s confirmation about Lumbuye’s deportation, the blogger is yet to be seen anywhere in Uganda.