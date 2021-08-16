The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will this Wednesday brief the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni on the performance of candidates who sat for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) in 2020.

This is in line with the mandate of the Board. The UNEB delegation will be led by the Chairperson of the Board, Prof. Mary J.N. Okwakol and the UNEB Executive Director Dan N. Odongo.

One of the expected outcomes of the brief meeting with the Minister is announcement of the official date for the release of the results.

“UNEB will be briefing the Minister of Education and Sports on the UACE2020 results on Wednesday, 18th August 2021. Thereafter, the date for releasing of the results will be communicated,” the Ministry of Education wrote.

Meanwhile, the results are likely to be released this week, probably on Friday.