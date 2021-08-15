The Bufumbira East Member of Parliament, Dr. James Nsaba Buturo has blamed the low level of development in Kisoro district on Electorate who vote incompetent people into leadership.

According to the former Ethics Minister, people no longer mind about the capabilities of their leaders as witnessed in the recently concluded elections where many people voted for people who induced them with little money.

Buturo said that as the result, many leaders have resorted to fulfill their own interests instead of serving their electorate.

“And you find a person has become a leader but when he/she is not fit for it, it is another challenge in our country, people are no longer minding about the type of leaders who lead them. A person voting someone because he has been given a little, it is a set back to our leadership,” Dr. Buturo said.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He also cautioned people who vote people into power basing on tribe, relationship and religion because it also limits chances of able and gifted leaders to get a platform of serving their communities.

He also said Kisoro needs leaders with a new thinking who will base on the factors of development. They include education, hard work, parental guidance and good leadership.