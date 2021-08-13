NAKASERO STATE LODGE: President Yoweri Museveni has said he intends to constitute a commission of inquiry to critically look into the Apaa land question and to establish where Apaa falls geographically.

“Whether it is in Adjumani or Amuru, the commission will establish and advise accordingly,” he said.

The President was yesterday meeting some leaders from Acholi sub-region who were led by the Chief Justice His Lordship Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo and included the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek Obaloker, the Minister of State for the Environment Hon. Beatrice Anywar Atim and the NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong at State Lodge Nakasero.

The President was the commission establish whether there were human settlements in Apaa by 1986 and whether Apaa is a critical area for conservation or not.

He also directed that the violence in Apaa must stop and that he will direct security organs to maintain peace in Apaa. Security will also investigate the previous violence and hold those responsible liable.

The President directed that any illegal settlements in Zoka forest must be stopped and those in the forest must leave.

Among other things, the Acholi leaders requested that Apaa be declared a sub-county and its management for the time being be brought to Central Government until the matter is resolved. They also requested that the people currently settled in Apaa should not be disturbed until the matter is resolved.