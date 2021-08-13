The deputy NRM Chairperson for Bushenyi district has succumbed to cancer.

The deceased, Scovia Ndyakira passed on today morning at Nsambya hospital where she had been hospitalized.

Ndyakira has been deputy to Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, the district Party Chairperson since 2015.

The deceased has also been serving as the NRM chairperson for Kyamuhunga Subcounty.

She will be laid to rest on Sunday at Kabingo cell, Butare ward, Kyamuhunga Town council in Bushenyi district.

May her Soul Rest In Peace.