The Police in Rukungiri have arrested five people in connection with the mysterious murder of a 57 year old man.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate has confirmed that the five were arrested over the unexplained murder of Bakunda Alex a resident of Omwitaba Village in Ndere Parish in Ruhinda Sub County.

Those arrested include two women and three men and were identified as 28 year old year Ainomugisha Mellon, Naluwembe Hadija aged 19 years, Tushabomwe Amon aged 35 years old, Kaganga Eric aged 45 and 18 year old Kizza Naboth all from the same village.

It’s reported that the deceased was last seen on Wednesday at Omukihwero Katookye Trading Center while drunk but he was today morning found dead along Katookye – Kyomera road by passer-by who informed the Area LC Chairman.

The LC Chairman Turyazayo John after getting the unfortunate information informed the Police at Ruhinda Police Station who visited the scene and found multiple injuries on his body and eyes.

Maate said that the Police undertook a postmortem examination and the body was handed over to the relatives for burial.

The case of murder by strangulation was register at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference number CRB 1224/2021 to help in further investigation.