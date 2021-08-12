The Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has said he has no interest in Fred Lumbuye arrest case.

Over the past months, Lumbuye, a Turkey based Ugandan blogger had made it a tendency to attack Mengo official specifically the Katikkiro. He accused him of being a mole in Mengo working for President Yoweri Museveni.

Lumbuye also accused Katikkiro Mayiga of being behind Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s sickness as well as sabotaging the Kingdom’s strategic plans.

However ddressing the media at Bulange Mengo on Wednesday, Mayiga said he has never listened to what Lumbuye says about him on social media and that he is not interested in whatever is happening to him of late.

“I don’t listen to that gentleman. I recently heard people sympathizing with me about his attacks. I’m ever busy with kingdom duties so I don’t have time for social media,” Katikkiro Mayiga said.

Following Lumbuye’s arrest early last week, Katikkiro’s Personal Assistant on media issues Denis Jjuuko asserted that the blogger was always being used by Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform(NUP) to attack Buganda officials.

Jjuuko’s claim followed the loud calls by Bobi Wine and his NUP colleagues to have Lumbuye set free.

“Now we know who he was working for… no wonder they never condemned him as he announced Ssaabasajja Kabaka dead…. the other day NUP leaders called him a hero, a comrade as he celebrated his birthday,” Jjuuko posted on his Facebook page in a bid to dispute the solidarity statement Bobi Wine posted in response to Lumbuye’s confinement.