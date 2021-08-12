President Yoweri Museveni will be addressing the nation this week, according to his Senior Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka.

The address is expected to take place this Saturday 14, August, 2021.

Nabusayi says Mr Museveni will be giving a security situation brief to Ugandans.

“KagutaMuseveni will address the nation to give a Security Situation brief to the country on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 8pm. The address will be live on all Televisions and Radio Stations. Tune in,” Nabusayi tweeted on Thursday.

