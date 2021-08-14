Media personality Justine Nameere has opened up her own Television station.

Nameere’s new TV station- TM TV is located in Kizungu, Masaka City.

Nameere has confirmed the development.

“I’m grateful to God for making my dream come true and giving me a chance to bring the first TV station to my home town of Masaka,” said Nameere.

Celebrated Media consultant, Dr Joel Isabirye who is her consultant and technical officer at the new station said, “Nameere is a very focused and hard-working go-getter! I have enjoyed putting this project together as her technical arm. I am glad finally a media practitioner moreover a TV presenter has started a TV Station. I have been advising veteran journalists to take this route but to my shock, this young lady approached my team with this magical idea. I was beyond shocked and impressed. Nameere is so passionate about her project, she has a unique program line upset for her viewers and I promise you that girl is one to watch.”

TM TV is expected to test its signal this September and kick off normal programming on Sunday, 3rd October 2021.

The 31-year-old Nameere Justine, rose to fame in 2012 when she was presenting Life Stories on NTV Uganda, the same station where her sworn enemy Faridah Nakazibwe also works from. Nakazibwe and Nameere have been feuding for years online.

After resigning from her job on NTV, Nameere, started her own production company where she filmed her shows and she has worked with several TVs as a content provider.

She has provided TV content to several stations including Bukedde TV, UBC TV, Salt TV among other stations where she appeared as the show face.