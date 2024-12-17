The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has officially received the newly constructed Elena Camp visitor accommodation facility, a milestone project aimed at enhancing tourism in the Rwenzori Mountains National Park (RMNP). This landmark development was funded by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities (MTWA) and was formally handed over on December 15, 2024, at a ceremony held within the national park.

The handover event was presided over by the Commissioner for Museums and Monuments, Ms. Jackline Nyiracyiza Besigye, who represented the Permanent Secretary of MTWA. The UWA team was represented by Mr. Stephen Masaba, the Director of Tourism and Business Development, who stood in for the Executive Director of UWA.

Elena Camp is strategically located 4,500 meters above sea level, where temperatures regularly dip to 2°C or lower, making it the last stop for mountaineers before they attempt the challenging ascent to Margherita Peak, the highest point in Uganda, standing at 5,109 meters. The facility has been designed to accommodate up to 34 tourists, alongside 36 support staff, including guides and porters, each night. It boasts essential amenities such as a dining room, kitchen, storage facilities, a steady water supply, power, and fully furnished accommodation with beds and mattresses to ensure a comfortable stay in such a rugged environment.

During her address, Ms. Nyiracyiza emphasized the importance of the Elena Camp in promoting Uganda’s tourism sector, particularly in the mountaineering segment. She highlighted the facility as a crucial investment in improving the safety and experience of visitors while underscoring the role of continued collaboration among stakeholders to advance Uganda’s tourism profile. The camp’s establishment is seen as a major step in positioning Uganda as a premier destination for mountaineering and adventure tourism.

In addition to the accommodation facility, MTWA also handed over a comprehensive set of state-of-the-art mountaineering and hiking equipment to UWA. This includes items such as static and single dynamic ropes, crampons, ice axes, modern rescue stretchers, oxygen bags, carabiners, and ascenders—key safety tools that are vital for both tourists and guides as they navigate the challenging terrain of the Rwenzori Mountains. These provisions are part of an ongoing effort to ensure safety on one of the most difficult mountain ranges in the world.

Further infrastructure improvements were also showcased during the handover ceremony, notably the 12.889 kilometers of boardwalks funded by MTWA and constructed in particularly boggy and difficult-to-hike areas of the park. Sections of the boardwalk, including those between Nyabitaba and John Matte Camps and those connecting Bujuku to other areas, have been completed, with plans in place to extend this vital infrastructure. These boardwalks are expected to greatly enhance the hiking experience by making the trails safer and more accessible, especially during the wet season.

The Permanent Secretary of MTWA congratulated UWA and its partners for their dedication and hard work in advancing Uganda’s tourism sector, particularly in a region that has long struggled with inadequate accommodation and safety infrastructure. With the addition of the Elena Camp and the new safety measures, the Rwenzori Mountains are expected to become an even more attractive destination for adventurous travelers seeking a challenging but rewarding experience.

In a show of solidarity and commitment to the project, earlier this week, a team of 26 officers from MTWA and UWA embarked on a challenging hike to mark the official handover. Despite the difficult conditions, 12 officers successfully reached Margherita Camp, demonstrating both endurance and determination. This achievement further underscores the significance of the new facility and its role in enhancing the overall mountaineering experience in the Rwenzori Mountains.

With these new developments, the Rwenzori Mountains are poised to attract more international and local tourists, solidifying Uganda’s reputation as a top destination for mountaineering and adventure tourism.