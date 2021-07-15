Morley Byekwaso will be the KCCA FC Manager for the next three (3) years.

Byekwaso who is also a former KCCA FC player will serve as Manager from July 2021 to June 2024.

The announcement comes after all the technical members of KCCA FC run down their employment contracts at the end of June 2021.

Morley took over as interim Manager at the end of March 2021, a position he was supposed to serve in for three (3) months up to the end of June 2021.

Byekwaso has served as an assistant manager of KCCA FC on three occasions. Under Matia Lule, George Nsimbe and Mike Mutebi.

In the next few days, Byekwaso, a former KCCA FC player is expected to name his technical team that he will serve with for the next three years.

Byekwaso takes over from Mutebi who was sent packing in March this year.

According to KCCA FC’s Board Secretary, Mutebi together with the Uganda Premier League club on 29 March, 2021 agreed by mutual consent to terminate his employment with immediate effect.

“The club under his stewardship attained three league titles, two Uganda cups, four super cups and one Cecafa cup over the last five years, making him the most successful manager in the club’s history,” the Club Board Secretary said in a statement.

” The Club recognizes his immense contribution in making KCCA FC the leading club in Uganda and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”