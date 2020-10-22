Uganda Cranes Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a 20 man squad of foreign based players for the two AFCON 2021 Qualifiers against South Sudan to be played between 9th and 17th November 2020.

The announcement of the squad was made during the Press conference held on Thursday morning at FUFA House in Mengo. Mckinstry was flanked at the press conference by his 1st Assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru.

Uganda Cranes Head coach Johnathan McKinstry with his assistant Abdallah Mubiru during the press conference

In addition to this list of foreign based players, a further selection of Uganda Premier League players will be added to the final squad following further assessment of their current preparedness by the national team technical staff.

The 20 man Squad summoned.

The Squad of Foreign Based Players

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)