Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly the highest rated player on FIFA 21 but fans are not happy with some of the popular game’s announcements.

The Barcelona icon, who tried desperately to leave the club before announcing he’d stay for one more season at least, pips Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings.

Messi is rated at 93, while Juventus star Ronaldo is rated at 92 and as arguably two of the game’s greatest ever players there can’t be too many complaints about them being the top two on the game.

The best Premier League player is PFA Player of the Year winner Kevin De Bruyne with a rating of 91, which is joint-third with Bayern Munich hotshot Robert Lewandowski.

There are three more Premier League representatives in the top ten, all of them Liverpool stars.

Virgil van Dijk is seventh, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are ninth and tenth respectively. All of them have an overall rating of 90.

Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is narrowly behind with a 89 rating, while teammate Raheem Sterling, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante are rated at 88.

There are plenty of grievances from fans further down the table though.

The Premier League stars with a score of 87 are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Hugo Lloris, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Heung-Min Son, Fabinho, Bruno Fernandes, Aymeric Laporte, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino.

Aubameyang at 87 means he’s been downgraded from last year’s game, despite his sterling efforts in 2019/20.

Although he helped Liverpool to win a first ever Premier League title last season, it wasn’t the best on a personal level for Firmino, who only scored nine league goals with just one coming at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang scored 22 league goals in 2019/20, just one behind Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy.

Manchester United fans may be irked at seeing Paul Pogba being rated the same as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, both with 86.

Henderson enjoyed a fine campaign and narrowly missed out on the PFA prize to De Bruyne, however, it seems some still aren’t convinced by the Reds midfielder’s abilities.

And finally, there’s controversy about the speed of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho on the game, who’s been given a pace rating of just 83…

Below you can see the full list of the top 100 players on FIFA 21.

Full FIFA 21 top 100

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93) Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91) Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91) Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91) Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90) Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90) Marc-Andre ter Stegen, FC Barcelona (90) Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89) Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89) Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89) Casemiro, Real Madrid (89) Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88) Samir Handanovic, Inter (88) Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88) Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88) Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Ederson, Manchester City (88) Paulo Dybala, Juventus (88) Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88) N’Golo Kante, Chelsea (88) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (87) Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus (87) Hugo Lloris, Tottenham (87) Luis Suarez, Barcelona (87) Luka Modric, Real Madrid (87) Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Wojciech Szczęsny, Juventus (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (87) Sergio Busquets, Barcelona (87) Ciro Immobile, Lazio (87) Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona (87) Heung-Min Son, Tottenham (87) Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87) Fabinho, Liverpool (87) Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (87) Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City (87) Andy Robertson, Liverpool (87) Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (87) Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (87) Alejandro Gomez, Atalanta (87) Gerard Pique, Barcelona (86) David Silva, Real Sociedad (86) Yann Sommer, Borussia Mönchengladbach (86) Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund (86) Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (86) Jordi Alba, Barcelona (86) Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich (86) David De Gea, Manchester United (86) Paul Pogba, Manchester United (86) Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (86) Raphael Varane, Real Madrid (86) Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid (86) Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (86) Thiago Silva, Chelsea (85) Dries Mertens, Napoli (85) Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona (85) Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool (85) Diego Godin, Inter (85) Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham (85) Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus (85) Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (85) Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund (85) Kyle Walker, Manchester City (85) Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich (85) Dani Parejo, Villarreal (85) Christian Eriksen, Inter (85) Alex Sandro, Piemonte Calcio (85) Romelu Lukaku, Inter (85) Bernd Leno, Arsenal (85) Koke, Atletico Madrid (85) Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli (85) Luis Alberto, Lazio (85) Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Memphis Depay, Lyon (85) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (85) Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich (85) Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea (85) Ricardo Pereira, Leicester City (85) Timo Werner, Chelsea (85) Clement Lenglet, Barcelona (85) Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (85) Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lazio (85) Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona (85) Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan (85) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (85) Rodri, Manchester City(85) Milan Skriniar, Inter (85) Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus (85) Kai Havertz, Chelsea (85) Erling Haaland (84) SOURCE: Talk Sport