A new round of confrontation may flare up between Barcelona and PSG over the young Catalan winger Lamin Yamal. The Parisian club is actively looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who will move to Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. And the French consider 16-year-old Yamal as the main transfer target to strengthen the attacking line.

PSG is ready to fork out

According to media reports, PSG is ready to pay a fabulous sum of 200 million euros for the talented Barcelona winger. This could become the second biggest transfer in history after Neymar’s €222 million move from the Catalan club to the Parisian club in 2017.

Well-known agent Jorge Mendes has already held negotiations with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, voicing an offer from PSG for Yamal. However, the Catalans refused, considering the young winger their most promising student after Lionel Messi. They intend to keep Lamin by any means necessary. But according to the 1win uganda website, they are unlikely to succeed…

Barcelona is unlikely to resist such an offer

The value of Yamal is growing by leaps and bounds. He has already established himself in the first team of Barça and is regularly noted for his effective actions. This season he has 4 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. After a recent match against Mallorca, where Lamine scored the winning goal, opposing head coach Javier Aguirre compared him to a young Messi, noting his similar tenacity and agility in passing.

However, Barcelona may not be able to withstand the onslaught of the financially powerful PSG due to their financial problems. La Liga severely limits the Catalans’ options due to their huge wage bill. They urgently need to find 100 million euros to gain transfer room in the summer. So far there is nowhere to get this money, and Barca bosses are increasingly inclined to sell one of the expensive players, although preference is given to Frenkie de Jong rather than Yamal.

The history of relations between the two clubs is also not conducive to compromise. There is a long-standing enmity between them, and the fight for Yamal will be the new chapter of this confrontation. More often than not, the Parisians emerge victorious – just remember the transfers from Barça to PSG of Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, as well as the situation with Lionel Messi.

After Neymar left in 2017, the Catalans also failed to lure Marco Verratti, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Adrien Rabiot from Paris, although an agreement was even reached for the latter behind the back of the French club.

Thus, in this protracted confrontation, PSG looks more successful so far. I wonder whether Barcelona will be able to withstand the financial onslaught of the Parisians in the fight to retain their young talent Lamin Yamal or will again be forced to accept his departure.