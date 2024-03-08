Stanbic Bank has announced a three-year UGX500 million sponsorship of the renamed Stanbic Match Play Challenge. The event will span eight months, culminating into a grand finale slated for this October and feature both professional and amateur players.

This comes after the partnership between Singleton and the Entebbe Club management came to an end late last year.

Speaking during a news conference today, Sam Mwogeza, Executive Head for Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends of Entebbe Golf Club to bring you what we believe shall be an exciting and fun filled sporting experience and we want to invite all golf lovers. This afternoon im proud to confirm the starting date for Stanbic Match Play Challenge is March 16 at the Entebbe Golf Club.

“We are also excited about all those who are partnering with us and also say well done to the Club chairman and the Club captain for helping with the excellent organization for the event.’’

He said Stanbic Bank is committed to strengthening engagement with its customers and clients and the game of golf has the power of bringing people together.

“We have partnered with the CFAO Motors; a very exciting partnership, because anyone who can hit a hole -in -one will drive away in a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser, ’’ he said. There are other prizes for the different categories in the Challenge, including six air tickets to Zanzibar, Dubai or Mombasa courtesy of Uganda Airlines. DSTV for Business is also offering various viewing bouquets for the winners.

‘’I think the big announcement for us is that this is a three -year tournament, and our three -year commitment from us as Stanbic, and we will be investing Ugx 500 million over the next three years. And we believe that this is a start of a partnership that will bring even more reward,” he said.

Sserwano Walusimbi the Entebbe Club Captain said, “We’re very grateful as Entebbe Club to Stanbic Bank as the title sponsor for the Stanbic Match Play Championship, and of course to Uganda Airlines, CFAO Motors and DSTV for Business, who have really been partners of Entebbe Club for quite a number of years. Stanbic has, of course, not only sponsored this, but we also know they sponsor our Entebbe Open. So we’re really grateful for this partnership, knowing the golfing fraternity is really going to benefit.”

He said, “We’re going to have about seven rounds starting with the qualifier. After the qualifier we’re going to select about 64 pairs. 64 pairs who will not go into round one up till the championship match. As you know this is match play and you know it is a very interesting format that golfers really love. It’s very challenging as you play against the course, you play against yourself, you play with your partner and you play against your opponents.”

Jacob Byamukama, the Entebbe Club Chairman said, “Today is a great day indeed for the Stanbic Entebbe Match Play Challenge. Stanbic, who are our bankers, have come in very strong, because this time we are signing a three -year agreement. We also want to thank our other sponsors.”

Shakila Rahim Lamar, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Airlines said,’’ We’re glad to be here, to be part of this great event as a sponsor. We think that we’re not just an airline, but we bring people together. We’ll be doing great things with Entebbe Golf Club, especially with the women; this is women’s week, but also continue to sponsor other activities throughout the year.’’

Ida Bagaya, the Commercial Sales Manager at DSTV for Business said, “What this tournament does for us is to ensure that we are enhancing or providing ideal environments for us to be able to collaborate and to network and as part of our commitment as DSTV for business. We are contributing UGX25 million towards this challenge and this is going to be annual, because we are always here for golf.”

Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager at CFAO Motors said, “I’m very honored to be here on behalf of CFAO Motors, a company that not only distributes top automotive brands like Toyota, Suzuki, Yamaha and Sino Truck, but also believes in partnering with initiatives that promote excellence, networking among the stakeholders. That’s why we joined hands with Entebbe Golf Club.”