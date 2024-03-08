The officials from the Confederation of African Football CAF on Thursday inspected the magnificent Hamz Stadium, constructed by tycoon Hamis Kiggundu, which is ready for Presidential Commissioning soon

This is the third CAF Inspection visit at the facility after the July 2023 and Feb 2024, this comes shortly after the First lady and Minister of Education and Sports’ visit on February 20, 2024 who was also greatly mesmerized by the construction works and commended Kiggundu for individually delivering such unbelievable facility on great international standards for the government in Uganda.

This newly revamped stadium, which earlier garnered high praises from the CAF officials for meeting the stringent standards required to host prestigious football events like CHAN and AFCON prior to East Africa winning the Pamoja AFCON 2027 bid.

The CAF inspection team, during their visit to Nakivubo War Memorial Grounds, meticulously examined various critical criteria essential for hosting top-tier football competitions.

Notably, they paid keen attention to the quality of the playing surface, which Ham ensured met international standards by importing high-grade grass carpets used in top-tier stadiums worldwide. Professional engineers from Europe were involved in the installation, ensuring compliance with the game’s laws.

In addition to the playing surface, the CAF inspectors scrutinized modern floodlights, a standby generator, well-equipped dressing rooms to cater to a minimum of four teams, first aid and treatment facilities, comfortable seating for spectators, and media facilities.

The inspection extended to the provision of necessary amenities such as television sets, refrigerators stocked with non-alcoholic drinks, sealed mineral water bottles, and waste-paper bins for bottles.

The comprehensive inspection tour continued as the CAF officials evaluated Hamz Nakivubo Stadium’s inner and outer perimeters, the mixed zone area, parking facilities, washrooms, restaurants, outlets, and access roads. Ham’s impressive construction of channels around the stadium ensured smooth water flow during rainy periods.

The CAF inspectors expressed their utmost satisfaction with the standard of Hamz Nakivubo Stadium, acknowledging the facilities potential to host CAF A type competitions. This positive appraisal stands as a testament to the country’s readiness to co-host the prestigious football tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

With the CAF inspection now concluded, Uganda anxiously awaits to Host CHAN and AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is soon expected to commission the Venture.